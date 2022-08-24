Katie Archibald tried to resuscitate partner Rab Wardell before mountain biker's death

Rab Wardell (pictured in 2013) died on Tuesday morning

Olympic champion Katie Archibald has explained how she tried to resuscitate partner Rab Wardell before the mountain biker's sudden death on Tuesday morning.

Wardell passed away after falling into cardiac arrest in his sleep despite the efforts of both Archibald and paramedics to save him.

The 37-year-old had won the Scottish MTB XC Championships just days earlier.

"I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning," Archibald, who won gold in track cycling at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, wrote on Twitter.

"I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now - so healthy and happy.

"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain.

"I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you."

Wardell won the elite men's title at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday after overcoming several punctures to secure victory on the final lap.

He had also featured on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday, before passing away later that night.

"We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today," said Scottish Cycling in a statement.

"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.

"We ask that you respect Rab's family's privacy at this incredibly sad time."