Katy Marchant: Team GB Olympic cyclist involved in huge crash at UCI Track Champions League event
Great Britain's Katy Marchant needed hospital treatment after a horrific crash at the UCI Track Champions League in London prompted organisers to suspend the event; Two riders and four spectators received medical assistance
Saturday 7 December 2024 23:10, UK
Team GB Olympic cyclist Katy Marchant has been involved in a huge crash that caused a UCI Track Champions League event in London to be abandoned.
Marchant, part of the women's team sprint who stormed to gold in a new world record time at the Paris Olympics, was competing in the women's keirin event at Lee Valley Velo Park.
The 31-year-old and Germany's Alessa-Catriona Propster collided during the heats, resulting in both flying over the barriers at speed and landing - along with their bikes - in the crowd.
The race was immediately stopped and both riders received medical treatment, along with four spectators, with Marchant taken to hospital for further assessment and the UCI confirming that the rest of the night's action was cancelled.
The statement said: "We can confirm that following an incident during the Women's Keirin races tonight, the rest of the UCI Track Champions League racing at Lee Valley VeloPark has been cancelled."
A further statement, also shared by British cycling, added: "We can confirm that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following an incident during tonight's UCI Track Champions League event at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London.
"The incident took place during the Women's Keirin race. The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital.
"WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark, and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators.
"We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support. We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action."
Marchant was carried out of the velodrome and taken to hospital after receiving treatment at the scene for around 30 minutes, with the British rider reportedly suffering a fractured forearm.
Saturday's action in London was the last of five rounds in the UCI Track Champions League season, having started in France on November 23 before back-to-back rounds at Apeldoorn in the Netherlands the following weekend.