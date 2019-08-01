Charlotte Dujardin to compete in the dressage at the European Championships

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016

Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin will lead Great Britain's dressage medal bid at the European Championships in Rotterdam later this month.

Dujardin, who won Olympic individual gold in London and Rio, will be aboard the 10-year-old Mount St John Freestyle.

The Gloucestershire-based rider dominated world dressage with her previous ride Valegro, enjoying a medal and world record-laden career.

Valegro was retired after the 2016 Olympics, since when Dujardin has made rapid progress on Mount St John Freestyle, including bronze medal success at last year's World Equestrian Games.

Dujardin's fellow Olympic team gold medallist Carl Hester, riding Hawtins Delicato, Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca and Charlotte Fry, with Dark Legend, complete a squad announced by the British Equestrian Federation.