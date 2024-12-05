Charlotte Dujardin suspended from all competition for one year following horse whipping controversy

Charlotte Dujardin will be sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension backdated to July 23 2024; double Olympic champion suspended from all competition and fined £8,881 following horse whipping controversy

Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year following a horse whipping controversy that saw her withdraw from the Paris Olympics.

Dujardin was provisionally suspended by equestrian's governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), on July 23 as it launched an investigation into a video from four years earlier showing her making what she described as "an error of judgement" during a coaching session.

The video showed Dujardin repeatedly hitting a student's horse with a whip from the ground. Her behaviour sparked widespread condemnation.

The complaint was made to the FEI by Dutch equine lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an unnamed client.

Dujardin is now sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension backdated to July 23 2024.

In a statement, the FEI said: "The FEI has suspended British Dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,881), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her.

"Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since July 23 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

"During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a national federation.

"British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin's ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period."

Image: Dujardin has won six Olympic medals, including individual gold in 2012 and 2016

Dujardin, who has won six Olympic medals, including individual gold in 2012 and 2016, was ditched by sponsors and dropped as an ambassador by global horse welfare charity Brooke and the London International Horse Show.

UK Sport, meanwhile, suspended Dujardin's eligibility to receive public funding.

The 39-year-old could have become Britain's most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at London 2012 while riding Valegro - to a soundtrack that included Land of Hope and Glory. The duo retained the former title and won silver in the latter at Rio 2016.