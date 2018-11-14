British Olympic show jumper Tim Stockdale dies aged 54

Tim Stockdale rides Corlato at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

British Olympic show jumper Tim Stockdale has died at the age of 54 after losing his battle with cancer.

Stockdale, who was part of the Great Britain quartet that narrowly missed out on bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, was only diagnosed with stomach cancer last month.

He represented Great Britain on more than 50 Nations Cup teams as well as the World Equestrian Games in 2002 and the European Championships in 2009.

Stockdale was also a former British Showjumping board director and had previously acted as chairman of the organisation's marketing and commercial committee.

Iain Graham, chief executive of British Showjumping, said: "Tim's passing will leave a huge hole in the sport. His support across so many different areas was both innovative and informed.

"He gave an incredible amount of time to the sport to help for the greater good and he was someone I had high regard and admiration for.

"I speak not only on behalf of myself, but all at British Showjumping, when I express our sadness at his death and convey our condolences to [his wife] Laura and their family."