Equestrian Relief: Riders, jockeys and celebrities join NHS fundraiser

All financial support will go directly to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal

Leading Olympic riders from across the disciplines, as well as horse racing jockeys and celebrities, are taking part in a major fundraising initiative called 'Equestrian Relief', launched by the team behind the Bolesworth and Liverpool International Horse Shows.

The aim of Equestrian Relief is to harness the power of equestrian sport to raise money and change lives, with donations going directly to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The eventing world champions Zara Tindall and Ros Canter are showing their support alongside Olympic gold medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash plus racing legends AP McCoy and Frankie Dettori.

Each day next week from Monday, two members of each team will take part in a daily challenge. The five activities are set to test riders' skills physically, creatively and artistically.

Equestrian Relief - The challenges On The Gallops Run a 5k in the fastest possible time Plankety Plank Hold the plank position for the longest time possible Bake Off Easter Cake Challenge Bake up a cracking, egg-cellent, Easter themed cake Horse Drawn Paint or draw your best achievement incorporating your horse Dark Horse Let that hidden party trick rise to the fore!

Funds raised will endeavour to support the remarkable hospital staff leading the fight on the front line while also helping vulnerable patients and their families.

From Monday April 6 until April 13, the highlights of each challenge will be shared across the Liverpool International Horse Show channels.

"Our priority is to unite the horse world to support our health workers and our goal is to raise a sum of money that will make a real difference," says Nina Barbour, managing director of Bolesworth.

"All donations will go directly to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Crisis Fund - supporting NHS staff and volunteers on the frontline as they work under pressure and in the most challenging of circumstances."

"We've already got some fabulous sponsors on-board - including long-standing Bolesworth supporters Equerry, Equitop and Horse Scout - who have all made generous contributions to get us started."

It's a very challenging time for the equestrian community right now with so many people affected in so many ways. Being a high-risk activity, we also have a responsibility to minimise the impact on the NHS who are valiantly working to support the nation and save lives. Taking part in Equestrian Relief and knowing that donations are going directly to help NHS workers on the frontline makes it a no-brainer for me. Zara Tindall

The campaign will also be launching a charity auction on April 6 and amongst the lots will be a round of golf with AP McCoy and Oli Bell, enjoyed at a time in the future when it is safe to do so. The paintings produced by the teams in the Horse Drawn challenge will also be included within the auction lots.

"We are hopeful that Equestrian Relief can make a huge impact in raising funds directly to support those who are putting their own lives at risk to help others," added Scott Brash.

"Let the challenges commence and please make sure you support us and give what you can to this incredible cause."



To donate to the Equestrian Relief campaign, visit www.equestrianrelief.com