Complexity's blameF says fans should expect them to be a 'juggernaut'

blameF wants fans to stop underestimating his team (Credit: BLAST)

Complexity’s Benjamin 'blameF' Bremer wants fans to expect more top-level performances from them after debuting their new roster at BLAST Premier Spring Series.

Despite falling to Na'Vi in the upper bracket final, Complexity had an impressive run at BLAST in London this weekend, taking down both Astralis and Team Vitality in just two maps.

The in-game leader radiated confidence as his team, which was arguably one of the weaker ones in the group on paper, defeated their opponents with ease.

He said: "Fans can expect us to be a juggernaut. We're going to be really aggressive, we're going to be having way more firepower than any other team.

"People will think they're winning a round but one of our guys will just pop off and kill them all - that's one of the things people should be afraid of.

"If you're not on point individually against us, you're just going to lose the match straight up, there's not even going to be a question."

Complexity managed to qualify for the BLAST Spring Finals in Moscow but their run of victory ended in the Group Finals, where an experienced Na'Vi side emerged victorious.

s1mple is full of praise for Complexity (Credit: BLAST)

Na'Vi's Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev has his own theories as to why Complexity were able to defy everyone's expectations in London.

He said: "I'm surprised how they managed to 2-0 both Astralis and Vitality. It's a great result for them. They've obviously fixed their mistakes since playing best of one online qualifiers and they're playing very well right now.

"Everything depends on a whole team you know? Not just the players. For example their coaches, analysts and their owner. They're going to help the team to go up even faster.

"They all work together and I think it's obviously working for them - they're starting to believe in something together, as an organisation and everyone is helping them to achieve it. I think it's really good and they're going to have a great future."