Hockey News

Home

Great Britain women's hockey team qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Last Updated: 03/11/19 2:42pm

Laura Unsworth of Great Britain celebrates after scoring against Chile Women
Laura Unsworth of Great Britain celebrates after scoring against Chile Women

Great Britain women's hockey team have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The defending Olympic champions beat Chile 5-1 over two qualifying play-off legs to secure their place at the Games in Japan next year.

The 2016 gold medallists led 3-0 from the first leg and qualified with a 2-1 success in the second match at Lee Valley in London on Sunday.

Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth were on target in the first half for Britain while Fernanda Villagran scored a late consolation for Chile, who were being watched by their country's former national team football manager and current Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Also See:

Qualification for Tokyo comes as a relief to coach Mark Hager, who has presided over a tough transitional period since taking the job in January 2019.

Great Britain finished second-bottom in the inaugural FIH Pro League season, and finished outside the medals at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 European Championships.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK