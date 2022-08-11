England's Commonwealth Games medal-winning hockey sides want Government to prioritise team sports in schools

England's Hannah Martin (left) and Lily Owsley celebrate with their gold medals at the Commonwealth Games

England's Commonwealth Games medal-winning hockey sides are calling on the Government to prioritise team sports in schools and guarantee a minimum two hours' physical education a week.

The women won gold and the men bronze in Birmingham and the squads have united to urge the next Prime Minister not to waste the opportunity their success - and that of the Lionesses winning football's Euro 2022 - presents.

Letters have been sent to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two contenders for the Conservative party leadership, stating their desired aims and calling for change.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We're now looking to the future. We want to inspire the next generation and make real change in this country," read the letter.

"We want to create more opportunities for children and young people of all backgrounds and abilities to enjoy sport and physical activity.

"To achieve this, we believe the Government should prioritise and promote the importance of team sport.

"We are committed to a more equal, diverse and inclusive sport, but we cannot achieve this on our own.

"We want to inspire a lifelong participation in sport and physical activity and so we ask you as our future leader to invest in what we believe is a fundamental right for every child in this country.

"We all need to play our part and we urge you as our future Prime Minister to take the lead and invest in our collective futures."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Among the measures the players are asking for is for every child to have access to a minimum two hours' PE and sport a week, PE being a compulsory national curriculum subject with team sports - including hockey - at the core and substantial, targeted investment to improve facilities and the number of PE teachers in primary and secondary schools.