Maddie Hinch: Team GB Olympic and England Commonwealth Games gold medal winner retires

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winner Maddie Hinch is ready for the next chapter after announcing her retirement from hockey Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winner Maddie Hinch is ready for the next chapter after announcing her retirement from hockey

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Maddie Hinch has announced her retirement from hockey at the age of 34.

The goalkeeper saved all four penalties in the final of Team GB's 2016 Olympic final win, their first women's hockey gold, then won bronze in the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Finch played 115 times for England and made 71 appearances for Team GB, competing in two Olympics, five European Championships and three Commonwealth Games during a lengthy career.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"As I write this, my heart is filled with countless emotions, but above all, a sense of gratitude," Hinch said on Twitter. "I have always represented my country with the utmost pride, passion and respect, and always, always given my all.

"But unfortunately the 15-year commitment to full-time international hockey, physically, mentally and emotionally has taken its toll, the tank is empty.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"As difficult as this is for me to write, I know I can no longer continue to give 100 per cent of me to the No 1 shirt and so I have decided to retire.

Finch also won silver at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze during the Gold Coast games in 2018, then took a break from international hockey after the World Cup later that year before returning the following summer.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England then won their first women's Commonwealth Games gold medal on home soil in Birmingham last summer, with Finch the goalkeeper in their 2-1 victory over Australia.

"They say that when you know, you know, and I just know," Finch added. "The time is right. I have lived my childhood dream and given all that I can give to the badge so this feels like the perfect symmetry to now go start the next chapter of my life.

"Thank you all for the an unforgettable 15 years. GB & England hockey will always be a part of me, ingrained in my heart and soul."