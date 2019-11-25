Sam Ward: Great Britain and England hockey player fighting for career after eye injury

Sam Ward was struck during the Olympic qualifying play-off win against Malaysia on November 3

Great Britain hockey player Sam Ward says he will do "everything" to reach the 2020 Olympics after losing the sight in his left eye following a ball to the head.

Ward, 28, has been told damage to the retina is partly irreversible after he was struck in the face during the Olympic qualifying play-off win against Malaysia on November 3.

He scored twice in the match to help book Great Britain's place at next year's Games in Tokyo.

Ward underwent surgery on November 13 to reconstruct his cheek after suffering facial fractures but it will be a number of months before the extent of the injury will be fully known, Great Britain Hockey said.

Sam Ward posted a selfie from his hospital bed (@samuel_ward13)

"I may get some sight back, but this won't be a quick process, and whether it will be sufficient for me to get back to playing international hockey only time will tell," Ward said, contrary to reports he had already decided to retire.

"It is a tough pill to swallow but, as people know, I am not one to give up easily and I will do everything can to make myself available for selection for Tokyo."

Sam Ward posted images of his injury to social media (@samuel_ward13)

Great Britain and England Hockey's Performance Director, Ed Barney, said: "At present, our focus is on supporting Sam to the best possible extent and ensuring that he has access to the best medical provision and wider support.

"The players and staff wish Sam well during this challenging period."

Ward represented Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympics and helped England to European and Commonwealth Games bronze in 2017 and 2018 respectively.