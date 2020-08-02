Matt Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement

Matt Dumba takes a knee in Edmonton

Minnesota's Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the US national anthem when he did so before the opening play-off game between Edmonton and Chicago in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dumba knelt at center ice on Saturday while fellow Black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders. Several teams this week stood together during the U.S. and Canadian anthems, with some players locking arms to show solidarity.

With the message END RACISM on the video screens around him, the Wild defenseman made a passionate speech about racial injustice on behalf of the league and the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

The message was clear as Dumba took a knee

"Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it," Dumba said. "We will fight against injustice and fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans because Black lives matter, Breonna Taylors life matters. Hockey is a great game, but it could be a whole lot greater, and it starts with all of us."

Dumba and a handful of other Black hockey players formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance in June in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in policy custody in Minnesota. Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian, wore a Hockey Diversity Alliance sweatshirt while making the speech and kneeling.

Dumba spoke passionately ahead of the game

"I just wanted to kind of show support," Nurse said. "Were all in this, fighting this same fight. It was good that the message was heard and needs to continue to be spread and actions need to speak louder than words."

Afterwards, Dumba received support from around the hockey community.

"I think everyone in the league stands with those guys," Colorado forward Matt Nieto said. "There's just no room for racism in our sport or any sports or just in general for that matter."

J.T. Brown, who raised his right fist during the anthem prior to a game in 2017 when with the Tampa Bay Lightning, said on Twitter he applauded this great start from Dumba.

"Moving forward, teammates shouldn't let teammates fight this battle alone, Brown tweeted. We always show up for each other on the ice, this shouldnt be any different."