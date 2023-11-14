Adam Johnson: Manslaughter arrest made over death of ice hockey player

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tributes have been paid to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson who passed away aged 29 Tributes have been paid to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson who passed away aged 29

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson was fatally injured during an ice hockey match.

Johnson was seriously injured during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28 and was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the 29-year-old died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

An inquest into Johnson's death was opened and adjourned on November 3, but Sheffield's senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, has already called on the sport's governing bodies to take action.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), Rawden said she was "sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn", with the bodies having 56 days to reply about what action has been taken, or why

action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024, but the Elite League is not under the its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League, in which the Panthers and Steelers compete, has said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but will "strongly encourage" players and officials to wear them following the tragedy.

