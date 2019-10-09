Philadelphia Flyers build 'rage room' for angry fans

Philly fans can now emulate their heroes on the ice by smashing things up off it

Philadelphia Flyers fans will have a "Disassembly Room" at the Wells Fargo Center where fans can vent their frustrations by smashing things.

The "rage room" will allow fans to relieve stress on household items such as TVs, dishware and guitars by using a variety of tools that include baseball bats, sledgehammers and, naturally, hockey sticks.

Fans will wear protective gear during the sessions, in which smashing some items could reveal logos of other NHL teams.

Fans at the Wells Fargo Center will have a 'Disassembly Room' to vent after Flyers games

"The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center.

"We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun."

Fans must reserve a five-minute slot for a specific time before, during or after Flyers game. The cost is $35 for individuals and $60 for groups of two people.

Those entering the rage room will be given a five-gallon bucket of smaller breakable items and one "medium-sized" item to break.

A 45-year Stanley Cup drought should provide an ample source of rage for Flyers fans.