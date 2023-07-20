Mike Hammond: Great Britain ice hockey player dies after car accident in Canada aged 33

GB ice hockey player Mike Hammond has died in a car crash aged 33

Great Britain forward Mike Hammond has died in a car accident in Canada, aged 33, Ice Hockey UK has announced.

Born in Brighton, Hammond made his international debut in 2018 and helped the team win the gold medal at the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Hungary.

He also registered five points at this year's World Championship Division 1 Group in Nottingham as Britain clinched promotion back to the top level.

An Ice Hockey UK statement read: "Great Britain ice hockey are devastated to announce that forward Mike Hammond has passed away.

"Hammond died last night in a car accident in Shawnigan in North America.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike's family, friends and team-mates at this very difficult time."

Hammond also played for Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, Braehead Clan and Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League as well as stints in Germany, Denmark and Canada.