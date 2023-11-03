Adam Johnson: Elite Ice Hockey League 'recommends' neck guards but not mandatory

The Elite Ice Hockey League have put out a statement saying that neck guards are "strongly encouraged" but are not mandatory, following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

The EIHL is the highest level of ice hockey in the UK and is separate from the English Ice Hockey Association, which announced a change in regulations on Tuesday that will make it mandatory for players to wear a neck guard during "all on-ice activities" from the start of 2024.

The EIHA is the sport's governing body in England and Wales, with almost 400 teams at junior and senior level below the Elite League. Under current rules, players in the UK do not have to play with neck guards once they turn 18.

An inquest into the death of Johnson began at Sheffield Coroner's Court on Friday. The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers at rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when he was reportedly hit in the throat by an opponent's skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson's life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

The Panthers described the incident as a "freak accident" when the club confirmed his death on Sunday. South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident but officers have said the inquiry "will take some time".

A spokesperson for Elite Ice Hockey League said on Thursday night: "We are devastated by the loss of Adam's life, and our thoughts remain with his family, team-mates and everyone else affected during this difficult time.

"Player safety and welfare is our top priority and we work with players, officials, clubs, and the relevant authorities to review research and advice to understand how we continually enhance the safety of our sport.

"All clubs continue to follow the existing guidance from the International Ice Hockey Federation, that the use of a BNQ or other ISO Standard neck laceration protector is recommended. The Elite Ice Hockey League strongly encourages players and officials to wear one and clubs and the League will continue to support players and officials to do so."

A coroner has offered her "sincere condolences" to the family and friends of

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after sustaining a

serious injury during a match watched by thousands.

The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers against Sheffield

Steelers on Saturday when he was hit in the throat by an opponent's skate,

causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson's life

as he lay on the ice at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

On Friday, Sheffield's senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened and adjourned an

inquest into Johnson's death at Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre.

Mrs Rawden confirmed personal details about the player, including that he was

from Minnesota, in the United States, and gave very brief details of how he

died.

She said that initial investigations had found that: "Mr Johnson was seriously

injured."

"He was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where

he died later that day as a result of the injuries sustained.

"He was identified by his fiancee, Ryan Wolfe."

She said inquiries into the death were continuing.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until January 26 but stressed that this would

be for a review and not for the full hearing.

Mrs Rawden concluded the four-minute long hearing by saying she wanted to

"take this opportunity to offer to his family, his friends and all those who

knew him, my sincere condolences at this difficult time."



On Wednesday, the Panthers invited fans of all clubs to attend Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena to celebrate Johnson on November 4. The venue has been the focus of fans' outpouring of shock and emotion since the tragedy.

Following Johnson's death, the club said: "We are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

The Panthers have also announced the creation of an official fundraising page to raise money for the Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund - established in Johnson's memory.