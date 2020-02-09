Winter Olympics 2020: Great Britain miss out on ice hockey qualification

GB needed a win in the final pre-qualification event to progress to the final qualifying tournament in August

Great Britain’s men's ice hockey team missed out on qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics after a 4-1 defeat to Hungary in Nottingham.

After beating Romania and Estonia in the final pre-qualification event, Britain - the 1936 Olympic champions - set up a winner-takes-all match with Hungary in Nottingham, to progress to final qualifying in August.

Britain, who retained their place in the top division of the World Championships earlier this year, were bidding to qualify for the Winter Olympics for the first time since 1948.

Bence Stipsicz put Hungary ahead on the powerplay 32 seconds into the middle period before Csanad Erdely doubled their lead.

Matt Myers pulled a goal back for GB on the powerplay within 57 seconds of the final session, but Janos Hari and Istvan Sofron added further markers for Hungary.

"We gave it everything we had and we dominated at times," said GB coach Pete Russell.

"But credit to Hungary, they played a great game and they were excellent defensively.

"We have a lot to be proud of and I have to make a special mention for our supporters. The backing these past few days has been unbelievable."