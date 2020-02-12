Jay Bouwmeester: St Louis Blues defenseman suffers cardiac episode during game

St Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is in hospital after collapsing on the bench

St Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is "alert and conscious" in hospital after collapsing on the bench during their NHL clash with the Anaheim Ducks.

Tuesday night's game at the Honda Center was called off after Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during the opening period when the score was tied at 1-1.

Bouwmeester had just finished a shift when he slumped to the floor on the Blues bench, with team-mates quickly calling for urgent medical attention.

The 36-year-old was stretchered away from the ice and taken to a nearby hospital for further tests.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said: "With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilise Jay.

"He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center.

"Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

Bouwmeester, a Stanley Cup winner last season, is a veteran of more than 1,200 NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames and Blues, who he has been with since 2013.