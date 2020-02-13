Vancouver Canucks honour Sedin twins by retiring their numbers

The Sedin twins spent their entire NHL careers at Vancouver

Legendary ice hockey twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin were honoured by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday when their numbers were retired by the franchise.

The pair, who were drafted in by Vancouver in 1999, each posted more than 1,000 points respectively in the National Hockey League and spent their entire careers with the organisation before retiring in 2018.

An hour-long ceremony took place before the Canucks shutout the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-0 win, where netminder Jacob Markstrom saved 49 shots and Brandon Sutter led the way with a goal and two assists.

Speaking after the pair were honoured, Henrik Sedin said: "Being part of the Canucks family has been the best part of our lives."

The Sedins' former team-mates Roberto Luongo, Kevin Bieksa, Alex Burrows, Ryan Kesler, Trevor Linden and Markus Naslund were also on hand to pay tribute to the duo who are widely regarded as two of the modern NHL greats.

Canucks players sported the Sedin's former numbers 33 and 22 during pre-game warm-ups at Rogers Arena, with Vancouver going on to extend their impressive home run with their 11th win in their last 12 home games.

"We came here in 1999, and it felt like home from day one," Daniel Sedin said.

"It's emotional. It's been an emotional day but when you see the banner go up and hit the roof, it was pretty amazing."

Wednesday's win over Chicago saw Vancouver extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference's Pacific Division, three points clear of the Edmonton Oilers in second.