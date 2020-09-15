Elite Ice Hockey League suspends 2020/21 season

All 10 Elite League teams agreed the 2020/21 season could not go ahead

The Elite Ice Hockey League has confirmed the suspension of the 2020/21 season.

The EIHL had planned to begin the campaign on December 5 but with the coronavirus pandemic still prohibiting spectators into sporting events, the 10 teams unanimously agreed it cannot go ahead.

Elite League chairman Tony Smith said: "We've been very open that we need to have fans back in our arenas for us to begin playing again.

"We operate around 75 to 100 per cent capacity at our venues and this is the level of crowds we would need in order to go ahead at any point, which isn't a realistic option right now.

"We are looking into the possibility of some form of top level ice hockey in the UK potentially taking place in early 2021.

"This could start in late January or early February and go through into late June but may not include all teams and again this is dependent on crowds being allowed back inside venues."

The Elite League's average attendance for the 2019/20 campaign, which was cancelled in March due to the pandemic, was 3,043 - an increase of 6.8% on the previous season.