NHL board unanimously approves jersey ads for 2022-23 season to help with revenue
The NHL follows in the footsteps of the NBA by approving the addition of advertisements to players' jerseys to help combat revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; tennis player John Isner has called it a "cool thing" for the sport
Last Updated: 18/08/21 7:18am
The NHL board of governors unanimously approved the addition of advertisements to players' jerseys beginning in the 2022-23 season.
The ads will be slightly bigger than the patches adorned by NBA players. The ad must fit inside a 3-by-3 1/2 inch rectangle.
To help stem revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL authorized the sale of ads on player helmets for the 2020-21 season, and commissioner Gary Bettman told Sports Business Journal in March that the teams made more than $100 million as a result.
That program will return in the upcoming season.
The NBA began jersey ads in the 2017-18 season and teams take in approximately $150million combined each year.
Tennis star John Isner, who is a long-time Carolina Hurricanes fan and fantasy hockey player, called it a "unique" move.
Speaking at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the American said: "I think it's cool. I don't know how the finances work for the players or for the teams, but I think it's great.
"The NBA is doing it. It's not traditional, for sure. We have never seen any corporate logos on a sweater like that in the NHL, I don't believe so.
"I think it's unique. I saw that the owners approved that, and I think it's a cool thing."