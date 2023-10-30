Police investigating death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson after fatal injury during game

Police are investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson at the weekend

Police are investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson after he was fatally injured in a game against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

Johnson's neck was cut by a skate during the Challenge Cup fixture and after receiving treatment on the ice the 29-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police read: "We were called to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

"Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries today (October 29) and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

Since the incident, Oxford City Stars, who play in South Division 1 of the National Ice Hockey League, have made neck guards mandatory for players and coaches.

Former player and Sky Sports commentator Nick Rothwell told Sky Sports News he expects leagues to follow suit and make neck and wrist guards compulsory.

However, he feels players will wear the safety measures anyway following Johnson's passing as a way of "leading by example."

Rothwell said: "I don't even think they will have to make neck guards mandatory. A lot of players will step up and lead by example.

"In England, under 18s have to wear them, it's mandatory, and they are not skating anywhere near the speeds of those in elite ice hockey.

"I think guys will make a personal choice to wear them as they will want children to follow their lead.

"Work will go into making them lighter and stronger, not so heavy to wear, so players will wear them of their own accord."

Panthers lead tributes to Johnson

Following Nottingham Panthers forward Johnson's death, the club said: "We are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

Following the incident, all of of Sunday's Elite Ice Hockey League matches were postponed.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam's family at this time."