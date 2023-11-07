Coroner: Neck guards should be compulsory in ice hockey after Adam Johnson death and risk of future fatalities

Adam Johnson died playing for the Nottingham Panthers after his neck was slashed in a collision

Neck guards should be compulsory in ice hockey, coroner Tanyka Rawden has said.

The recommendation comes after Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson suffered a fatal injury from a skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28.

Coroner Rawden has written a prevention of future deaths report, where she outlines her concern that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards were not worn.

Last week, the Elite Ice Hockey League said it would not make neck protection mandatory but would "strongly encourage" players and officials to wear them following Johnson's death.

The English Ice Hockey Association will make it mandatory to wear a neck guard during "all on-ice activities" from the start of 2024 in a change to regulations.

In the prevention of future deaths report, Rawden said: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you."

The inquest began on November 3 and was adjourned the same day.

EIHL have been contact for comment by Sky Sports News.