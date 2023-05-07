Aljamain Sterling retains UFC bantamweight title with split decision win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

Aljamain Sterling clung on to his UFC bantamweight title with a split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sterling landed a succession of knees and elbows to retain his title with two scores of 48-47, 48-47, while former two-division champion Cejudo hinted that he could return to retirement after receiving the same 48-47 verdict from one of the judges.

Challenger Sean O'Malley then stepped inside the cage, stripped off his jacket and stood nose-to-nose with Sterling as the two fighters launched into a fiery verbal exchange before being separated.

UFC President Dana White is expected to announce the Sterling vs O'Malley fight in August in Boston.

"It was a bad idea," White admitted after O'Malley was invited inside the octagon.

Sterling set up a title defence against Sean O'Malley

Cejudo made his comeback after a three-year retirement and had previously held the bantamweight crown when he abruptly retired in May 2020 following a successful title defence against Dominick Cruz.

"Who knows, this may be the last time in the octagon," said Cejudo.



"I hate losing but it's also been three years.

"I'm out here to chase greatness. If I can't make history, I'm not doing this. I didn't win. The belt's not around my waist."

On the same bill, Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) landed enough stiff kicks to Gilbert Burns' upper body to earn a unanimous decision victory in the 170-pound five-round fight.