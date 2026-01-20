Paddy Pimblett says UK return unlikely 'unless at Anfield' ahead of Justin Gaethje showdown at UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett believes he's outgrown the UK, with the Liverpool-born MMA fighter suggesting he won't fight again in front of his home fans unless it's at Anfield.

Pimblett, who fights Justin Gaethje on Saturday for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 in Las Vegas, says "Americans love me" and that "everywhere is too small" in the UK in terms of potential fight venues.

"I think the odds are going lower and lower," Pimblett told Sky Sports on the prospects of a UK return. "It would be a shame, obviously but I don't think anywhere is big enough, unless they come to Anfield - that's the dream.

"I've spoken to people at the club about it before and they'd be happy to do it, the higher ups at the club, but it's just the UFC doing it."

Pimblett, (23-3), will throw down Gaethje (26-5) in the showpiece bout of UFC 324, having earned his crack at the interim lightweight title by beating Michael Chandler in April.

Image: Paddy Pimblett got the better of Michael Chandler by TKO in their fight in April

It was Pimblett's seventh-straight UFC win, a run which includes a unanimous decision over Tony Ferguson and a submission of Bobby Green.

Assessing his journey in the sport, 31-year-old Pimblett suggested he only had a handful of fights left in him.

"I want at least another seven or eight fights in the UFC, I think," he said. "When I win this belt on Saturday, and then win the proper belt, that's when people will start remembering.

"That's what we're in this game for. You want to become champ and defend it, and hopefully that's what happens."

Asked whether he had ambitions to also move up a weight, Pimblett added: "Obviously, everyone wants to end up becoming double champ.

"If I ever get the chance, I will, but I don't just want to win the lightweight belt and move straight up.

"I want to win the belt and defend it. Then when I deserve to go up and fight for the welterweight belt, I'll do that."

Not that Pimblett will be underestimating the task at hand on Saturday, though, as he takes on 37-year-old Gaethje at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Image: Justin Gaethje goes head to head with Pimblett at UFC 324 in Las Vegas

"He's getting overlooked by a lot of people," Pimblett said of his opponent. "A lot of people are like, 'oh, he's old', but I just think I'm better than him.

"I know I've got better grappling. I know I've got better jiu-jitsu. I think I've got better wrestling, even though everyone says I can't wrestle.

"I think my striking is just as good as his. He's a boxer with leg kicks; I'm an MMA striker and I'll show the difference.

"People think that I can't stand with him and people think he's going to knock me out, but I'll show everyone come Saturday night."