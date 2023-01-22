Jamahal Hill pounds Glover Teixeira to win light heavyweight MMA belt at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

American Jamahal Hill claimed MMA's light heavyweight title after victory over Brazil's Glover Teixeira in Rio

Jamahal Hill pounded hometown favourite Glover Teixeira over five gruelling rounds to easily win the light heavyweight title by unanimous decision at UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro.

Hill (12-1) took all three cards 50-44 in his first career title fight.

"Anything is possible," Hill said. "Hard work, dedication, accountability. Don't let anybody tell you nothing.

"Too many people tried to tell me I couldn't do it, that it was impossible, that I needed to win it in one round, I couldn't go five."

Hill was superior across all five rounds, with Teixeira announcing his retirement post-fight

Teixeira, 43, was attempting to become the second-oldest champion in UFC history behind Randy Couture, who earned a crown at the age of 45 in 2008.

Instead, he fell to 33-9 and announced his retirement after the match.

Hill landed 248 strikes to Teixeira's 108, including a whopping 232 signature strikes to the Brazilian's 75.