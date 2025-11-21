Jacob Thompson primed for ONE Championship statement fight: 'It's electric! No other show comes close'

British Muay Thai standout Jacob Thompson aims to make a statement against Thailand’s fast-rising Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed on Friday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

Thompson, 22, is determined to deliver the kind of performance he believes has been years in the making.

Standing across from him will be Thailand's rapidly ascending Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed. The 20-year-old Thai enters the bout undefeated in ONE with a perfect 2-0 record, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between two hungry contenders.

Now one of the UK's most respected Muay Thai athletes and the nation's No 1 ranked fighter in his division, Thompson's journey began in turbulent fashion.

"I started training when I was around 15 but was going down the wrong path," he explained. "I began taking it seriously around 17 after my coach Andy was constantly trying to keep me in the gym. I turned pro at 19."

His coach Andy Newall of Team Jai Dee in Hertford previously lived, trained and fought in Thailand, and his deep understanding of authentic Thai-style Muay Thai became the foundation of Thompson's approach. What started as an intervention from a mentor gradually evolved into a career fuelled by discipline and ambition.

Thompson punched his ticket to ONE's global stage by winning the 2024 UK 'Road to ONE' tournament, a breakout achievement that set him on the path toward international recognition.

However, his official ONE debut earlier this year ended in a close decision loss. That has spurred him on ahead of his return.

"My last time fighting at Friday Fights was an unbelievable experience, however I wasn't 100 per cent," he admitted.

"I thought I knew what to expect but let the occasion get to me. I tried too hard to knock my opponent out and lost my composure."

Despite the disappointment, the experience left an impression he still recounts with awe.

"Nothing compares to stepping into the ring, especially at a packed Lumpinee - it's electric. No other show comes close. It's on another level," he said.

Determined to show his true potential, Thompson committed himself fully to this camp, relocating from the UK to Thailand for six weeks of intensive preparation.

"This camp I've sacrificed more than ever," he continued. "I've left my family and gym at home and have spent the last six weeks out here in Bangkok on my own without any distractions, training at my coach's old gym, Sasiprapa. I've always pushed the limit in training, but out here I've gone the extra mile daily."

Inside the ring, Thompson is known for what he describes as "calculated aggression and constant pressure," a style which suits the fast-paced action of ONE Championship.

"My main objective every time I fight is to put on an exciting show for the fans," he explained. "I have no interest in point fighting. You can expect a more calculated and smarter performance this time, but my goal remains the same - to demolish my opponent and put on a show."

That relentless approach will be tested against Yodseksan, whose technical sharpness, speed and composure have quickly made him a promising prospect on the Friday Fights circuit.

"My opponent is very sharp and very experienced," Thompson acknowledged. "It's a tough fight - but the kind that excites me."

Both fighters enter ONE Lumpinee 134 with clear ambitions of climbing the promotion's talent-rich Muay Thai ladder, and the match-up promises a compelling contrast of styles: Thompson's forward-driving pressure against Yodseksan's crisp Thai technique.

For Thompson, though, the stakes feel personal. After years of carving his path from a troubled teenager to the UK's top prospect, he hopes this fight will mark the moment he truly announces himself to the global Muay Thai audience.

"I'm glad I was able to show what I'm about last time," he said, "but not my true skill level. This time, fans will see the real me."

Under the iconic lights of Lumpinee Stadium, with his preparation behind him and a rising star in front of him, Thompson is ready to make that statement.

You can watch all the action live on the Sky Sports' YouTube channel from 12.30pm on Friday.