ONE Championship: Tawanchai PK Saenchai breaks leg in first-round stoppage with dreams of two-sport glory halted by Liu Mengyang

In a stunning and brutal main event at ONE Friday Fight 137, the martial arts world witnessed a shocking conclusion as Chinese kickboxer Liu Mengyang seized his moment with devastating efficiency.

In the main event, a single leg kick from the 22-year-old phenom Mengyang shattered the lead leg of Muay Thai champion Tawanchai, forcing a first-round TKO.

Unable to walk, Tawanchai was stretchered from the ring with his dream of two-sport glory brutally halted.

Mengyang, who now holds wins over both Tawanchai and the former interim champion Masaki Noiri, set his sights firmly on a title shot against Superbon, declaring his ambition was to claim the belt, not just participate.

The performances also proved age is just a number.

The legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, at 42, turned back the clock in spectacular fashion, outclassing the fiery Jaosuyai with pristine technique to earn a decisive win and the 350,000 baht bonus.

He signalled his intent to reclaim his throne, aiming to become the oldest Muay Thai champion in ONE history in 2026.

Fellow veteran Pakorn also enjoyed a triumphant return. After more than a year out, Pakorn showed no signs of ring rust as he showcased his class against the formidable Suablack.

He even scored an early knockdown in round one with a perfectly placed check hook.

Elsewhere, new stars blazed onto the scene.

Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin proved her debut was no fluke, finishing Regan Gowing in round two after a dominant first round. This time she didn't even need to use her trademark elbows and instead showed off some sharp boxing to seal the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she expressed readiness to fight anyone at her preferred 105lbs weight.

The featherweight division ignited as two new athletes earned lucrative contracts.

Yod-IQ avenged his only career loss with a vicious first-round head-kick KO, securing a $100,000 deal, while Mohammed Sisarani extended his win streak with a statement knockout over veteran Jo Nattawut.

This explosive final Friday Fights of 2025 delivered drama in spades, from a champion's devastating fall to a legend's resurgence and the rise of fresh contenders.

With ONE Championship already announcing a packed schedule for next year, the stage is set for a seismic 2026.

