ONE Championship: Nico Carrillo gets second shot at title glory - live on Sky Sports

Nico Carrillo will get another shot at title gold when he takes on Thailand's Shadow Singha Mawynn for the ONE Interim featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

The Glasgow native will fight for interim honours with reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai sidelined with a broken leg. For Carrillo, it's a chance to seize world title gold in the featherweight Muay Thai division after his bantamweight title bid ended in defeat a year ago.

The bout airs live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday, February 14, from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Image: Carrillo's path to this world title shot has been built on his frightening bout-ending power

Carrillo, a Scottish wrecking ball also known by his "King of the North" moniker, has been on a rampage since moving back up to the featherweight ranks following his painful defeat to towering phenom Nabil Anane in a ONE Interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight last January. That loss at ONE 170 forced the 27-year-old Scot to rethink his approach, and the move up in weight has transformed his fortunes entirely.

Since returning to the featherweight division, where he originally started his ONE Championship journey in April 2023, Carrillo has looked invincible. The Glasgow knockout artist brutally finished Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong inside two rounds in April, and then he put away American star Luke Lessei later in the year. Both victories came by knockout, underlining just how comfortable the Scotsman is at this weight.

Carrillo's path to this world title shot has been built on his frightening bout-ending power. Before his bantamweight detour, he had already shown his credentials by stopping Furkan Karabag on his promotional debut. When he dropped down in weight, he ripped through the division's elite, taking out Muangthai PK Saenchai, the legendary Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex in succession.

That run earned him a crack at the bantamweight division's interim gold, only for the physically imposing Anane to halt him early. But rather than dwell on the setback, Carrillo made a decisive choice to return to featherweight where his frame and power carry more naturally. The results speak for themselves, and now he gets a second opportunity to become a world champion - this time, at featherweight.

However Carrillo's opponent on February 14 is no pushover.

Shadow arrived in ONE Championship as a Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion and, after a shaky start, has put together an impressive string of victories. The Bangkok fighter has beaten elite opposition including Jimmy Vienot, Mohammad Siasarani, and the aforementioned Sitthichai, and earned his own lucrative contract with the promotion. His latest triumph saw him stop WBC Muay Thai world champion Bampara Kouyate with a spectacular spinning backfist.

Carrillo will aim to prove that featherweight is where he truly belongs and finally get his hands on the ONE Championship gold that has so far eluded him.

The February 14 card also features a world title bout between ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan and Austrian Stella Hemetsberger.

These two athletes met for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title last September, and that evening, Hemetsberger left the building with the strap. Now, she looks to take the American's kickboxing belt and achieve two-sport glory, but Buntan is out for revenge.

Watch Nico Carrillo challenge Shadow for the interim ONE Championship world title live on Sky Sports on February 14.