UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov urges Georges St-Pierre to postpone retirement

Georges St-Pierre is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged Georges St-Pierre to face him in the octagon amid reports the Canadian is set to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts.

According to reports in Canada, St-Pierre (26-2) will confirm his retirement at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday following a breakdown in negotiations for a fight with Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre, a former two-weight UFC champion, has not fought since November 2017, when he beat British fighter Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title at Madison Square Garden.

Nurmagomedov (27-0), who successfully defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor in October, has urged St-Pierre to reconsider his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to face St-Pierre before he retires

He wrote on Instagram: "Let's do it in November.

"After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow.

"But, it would be honour for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time.

"Let's do it 155 lbs, or I give away 5lbs to you, cause you never done 155. Well, it's your choice 155 or 160, Montreal, NYC, Moscow or Abu Dhabi.

"Send me location my friend."