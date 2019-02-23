Bellator 217: James Gallagher secures submission win over Steven Graham
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 24/02/19 12:21am
James Gallagher shone at Bellator 217 in Dublin with a quick-fire submission win over Steven Graham on Saturday.
The 'Strabanimal' was rebounding from his first-ever defeat and made an instant impact, beating Graham inside the opening round with a rear-naked choke.
The 22-year Gallagher completed a takedown within seconds, worked his way to Graham's back, and never let go.
Graham briefly stood but then fell, Gallagher still attached to his back, then tapped out.
Gallagher is now 8-1 as a pro.
Myles Price eked out a split decision over Peter Queally in a fight marred by bad blood. Price had previously trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then beat Conor McGregor. Queally is a training partner of McGregor's and was trying to exact a measure of revenge.
Kiefer Crosbie submitted Daniel Olejniczak with a rear-naked choke.
Richie Smullen out-grappled Adam Gustab to a unanimous decision win.
