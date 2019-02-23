Bellator 217: James Gallagher secures submission win over Steven Graham

1:53 James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke

James Gallagher shone at Bellator 217 in Dublin with a quick-fire submission win over Steven Graham on Saturday.

The 'Strabanimal' was rebounding from his first-ever defeat and made an instant impact, beating Graham inside the opening round with a rear-naked choke.

The 22-year Gallagher completed a takedown within seconds, worked his way to Graham's back, and never let go.

Graham briefly stood but then fell, Gallagher still attached to his back, then tapped out.

Gallagher is now 8-1 as a pro.

1:38 Conor McGregor's team-mate Charlie Ward knocked out Jamie Stephenson in just over 30 seconds Conor McGregor's team-mate Charlie Ward knocked out Jamie Stephenson in just over 30 seconds

Myles Price eked out a split decision over Peter Queally in a fight marred by bad blood. Price had previously trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then beat Conor McGregor. Queally is a training partner of McGregor's and was trying to exact a measure of revenge.

Kiefer Crosbie submitted Daniel Olejniczak with a rear-naked choke.

2:01 Kiefer Crosbie submitted Daniel Olejniczak by a rear-naked choke to win his second Bellator fight and take his professional record to 6-0 Kiefer Crosbie submitted Daniel Olejniczak by a rear-naked choke to win his second Bellator fight and take his professional record to 6-0

Richie Smullen out-grappled Adam Gustab to a unanimous decision win.

Sky Sports fight dates announced: