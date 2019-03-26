Bellator 218: Emmanuel Sanchez wins Georgi Karakhanyan rematch

1:51 Emmanuel Sanchez was awarded a unanimous 29-28 decision victory Emmanuel Sanchez was awarded a unanimous 29-28 decision victory

Emmanuel Sanchez overcame Georgi Karakhanyan in the main event of a stacked card at Bellator 218 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

As the pair threw down for the second time after the Mexican's majority decision win in January 2017, it was Sanchez who had his hand raised once again.

Much of the bout was spent on the ground, as Karakhanyan looked to take the fight to the floor in the first round. While he did enough to win the opening exchanges, 'Insane' was unable to get around Sanchez's guard.

In the second, 'El Matador' executed a take-down, and out-positioned and outmaneuvered Karakhanyan from behind.

In the final round, Sanchez continued to dominate, inflicting damage upon his opponent from above, which was enough to persuade the judges to award him a unanimous 29-28 decision victory.

The result sets Sanchez back on the right path, after his loss to featherweight champion Patrício Freire in November, and it keeps him very much in the title picture.

Sanchez celebrates the win

Meanwhile, heavyweight Valentin Moldavsky overcame Linton Vassell via a unanimous decision, Anatoly Tokov forced Gerald Harris to tap out with a guillotine choke, while Nobert Novenyi Jr. submitted Will Lavine.

Bellator 218 results

Main Card:

Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1) (29-28 x3)

Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Linton Vassell (18-8) via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Anatoly Tokov (28-2) defeated Gerald Harris (25-7-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:37 of round two

Nobert Novenyi Jr. (3-0) defeated Will Lavine (1-2) via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:05 of round two

Preliminary Card:

Deborah Kouzmin (2-0) defeated Ky Bennett (1-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Johnny Eblen (5-0) defeated Chauncey Foxworth (9-8) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

John Macapa (22-4-3) defeated Kevin Croom (18-12) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Jordan Newman (1-0) defeated Joseph Holmes (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vladimir Tokov (4-0) defeated Ryan Walker (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Victoria Leonardo (5-1) defeated Malin Hermansson (2-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:49 of round one

Nation Gibrick (3-0) defeated Nick Page (0-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round one

Isaiah Gutierrez (5-1) defeated Aaron Vickers (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Luis Erives (2-1) defeated Craig Fairley (2-2) via TKO at 2:40 of the second round