Bellator MMA: Michael 'Venom' Page continues to impress with victory in Japan

Michael 'Venom' Page impressed in Japan on Saturday night

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page continued to impress with his latest victory coming in Japan while Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a KO defeat.

London fighter MVP picked apart Japanese opponent Shinsho Anzai to claim his third-straight knockout finish in devastating fashion at Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena.

The 32-year-old will be determined to lock down a rematch with current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in 2020.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a knockout defeat (pictures courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Headliner Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered his first stoppage loss since 2005 after a knockout defeat to Fedor Emelianenko.

"It's alright. I'll be back. But I ain't going back at heavyweight. I've got to lose this weight," admitted Jackson after his loss.

Full card results

Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) defeated Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-14) via KO (punch) at 2:44 of round one

Michael Chandler (20-5) defeated Sidney Outlaw (14-4) via KO (punch) at 2:59 of round one

Michael 'Venom' Page (17-1) defeated Shinsho Anzai (11-4) via KO (punch) at 0:23 of round two

Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) defeated K-Taro Nakamura (35-11-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) defeated Ilara Joanne (9-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:39 of round three

Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) defeated Daron Cruickshank (22-13, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round one