MMA News

Home

Bellator MMA: Michael 'Venom' Page continues to impress with victory in Japan

Last Updated: 29/12/19 5:17pm

Michael 'Venom' Page impressed in Japan on Saturday night
Michael 'Venom' Page impressed in Japan on Saturday night

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page continued to impress with his latest victory coming in Japan while Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a KO defeat.

London fighter MVP picked apart Japanese opponent Shinsho Anzai to claim his third-straight knockout finish in devastating fashion at Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena.

The 32-year-old will be determined to lock down a rematch with current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in 2020.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a knockout defeat (pictures courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a knockout defeat (pictures courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Headliner Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered his first stoppage loss since 2005 after a knockout defeat to Fedor Emelianenko.

Also See:

"It's alright. I'll be back. But I ain't going back at heavyweight. I've got to lose this weight," admitted Jackson after his loss.

Full card results

Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) defeated Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-14) via KO (punch) at 2:44 of round one
Michael Chandler (20-5) defeated Sidney Outlaw (14-4) via KO (punch) at 2:59 of round one
Michael 'Venom' Page (17-1) defeated Shinsho Anzai (11-4) via KO (punch) at 0:23 of round two
Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) defeated K-Taro Nakamura (35-11-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) defeated Ilara Joanne (9-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:39 of round three
Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) defeated Daron Cruickshank (22-13, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round one

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK