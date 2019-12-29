Bellator MMA: Michael 'Venom' Page continues to impress with victory in Japan
Last Updated: 29/12/19 5:17pm
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page continued to impress with his latest victory coming in Japan while Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered a KO defeat.
London fighter MVP picked apart Japanese opponent Shinsho Anzai to claim his third-straight knockout finish in devastating fashion at Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena.
The 32-year-old will be determined to lock down a rematch with current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in 2020.
Headliner Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson suffered his first stoppage loss since 2005 after a knockout defeat to Fedor Emelianenko.
"It's alright. I'll be back. But I ain't going back at heavyweight. I've got to lose this weight," admitted Jackson after his loss.
Full card results
Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) defeated Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-14) via KO (punch) at 2:44 of round one
Michael Chandler (20-5) defeated Sidney Outlaw (14-4) via KO (punch) at 2:59 of round one
Michael 'Venom' Page (17-1) defeated Shinsho Anzai (11-4) via KO (punch) at 0:23 of round two
Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) defeated K-Taro Nakamura (35-11-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) defeated Ilara Joanne (9-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:39 of round three
Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) defeated Daron Cruickshank (22-13, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round one