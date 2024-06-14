Conor McGregor ruled out of Michael Chandler clash at UFC 303 due to injury

Conor McGregor is injured and out of the upcoming UFC 303 event on June 29 in Las Vegas that he was scheduled to headline.

UFC President Dana White announced the change Thursday night on X, saying light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka.

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler, the sixth-ranked lightweight challenger, but the first indication that bout was in trouble was when his news conference on June 3 in Dublin was abruptly cancelled, with no immediate explanation provided.

White did not elaborate on the nature of McGregor's injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Welterweight champion Leon Edwards says the chance to fight Conor McGregor in the future would add to his 'greatness'

"Conor McGregor is out of 303 vs Michael Chandler with an injury," said White on social media.

"The new main event is Alex Pereira, former not only UFC middleweight champion but also the first fighter to win middleweight and light-heavyweight world titles in UFC history. He also did it in the shortest amount of time, he did in 736 days and seven fights.

He's finished seven of nine wins by knockout and won 10 of his last 11 fights, he is facing former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who has an unbelievable 23 first-round wins. He has 25 by knockout, three by submission, that's a 97 per cent finish rate."

Jamahal Hill has also been ruled out of his clash with Carlos Ulberg, who now faces Anthony Smith while Brian Ortega takes on Diego Lopes in the new co-main event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the MMA Club podcast, Jake Gyllenhaal reveals what it was like working with former UFC champion Conor McGregor on the set of their movie, Roadhouse

Losing McGregor, who has not competed inside the octagon in three years, marks a blow to the UFC. At 35, he is past his prime, but remains a strong attraction.

The UFC is at a crossroads, with stars such as McGregor, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes either near the end of their careers or having already retired.

There is a group of younger fighters still building their fan bases that the UFC is counting on to lead the next generation.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, boxing and so much more.