Warning: This interview covers themes of suicide and depression which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

Paddy Pimblett on mental health issues: I need to share this, people need to speak up

Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett appears one of the most confident performers in sport, but he has opened up to Sky Sports about his recent mental health struggles ahead of UFC 304 in Manchester.

Known as 'Paddy the Baddy', Pimblett has proven a fighter brash in the ring and in the trash-talking stakes, and faces American Bobby Green on Saturday in the latest chapter of a lightweight career which has been on the rise.

But in a powerful interview with Sky Sports on the MMA podcast, the 29-year-old opened up on a bout of depression that almost saw him withdrawn from the fight recently.

"About five or six weeks ago my coach was thinking about pulling me out. Mentally I just wasn't there," Pimblett said.

"I'm in the shape of my life, and I'm peaking just at the right time. Everything feels absolutely brilliant in camp.

"It's mad because five weeks ago I was thinking: 'This is the worst camp of my life, what's going on here?'

"A few things went wrong, and even a couple of weeks ago a few things personally were getting me down. A bit of depression.

Image: Despite being a hugely confident performer, Pimblett reveals he recently suffered with a bout of depression

"But I've got that attitude and that positivity that I can turn it around. You know my confidence, so when my coach talked about pulling me out, I was like: 'No chance'".

Pimblett reveals he sought help due to the way he was feeling mentally - and has implored anyone facing their own struggles to do the same.

"I've always got a lot going on. Whenever I start feeling negative and getting down, that's when I get a bit of depression," he said.

"Mentally, that side of things, it's hard. I wasn't in the best place five weeks ago. I actually messaged the place where I go to have a bit of counselling, and messaged the woman I go and see and said: 'Can I come and see you?' Just to have a little chat and feel better.

"I need to share this, because other people don't.

Image: Pimblett said he 'needs to share' his experiences, and has implored others to do so too

"When I mentioned this two years ago, there was a surge in calls to the Samaritans and people speaking up. Lately, there's a lad in Liverpool, who wasn't my mate but I'd met him before - he killed himself about six weeks ago.

"Just before I started camp about three months ago, another young MMA fighter who is from the north, he killed himself and he's younger than me.

"It's becoming an epidemic again. I'd rather people talk than take their own life.

"Because once you take your life, it's done. It's over. But if you talk to someone and get it off your chest, you live to fight another day as they say."

After victory in July 2022 at London's O2 Arena vs Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208, Pimblett urged people to talk about their mental health concerns, saying: 'People would rather... I know I would rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let's get rid of this stigma. Men, start talking.'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of Pimblett's stoppages so far in his career

He added: "People always say to me: 'it's amazing what you're doing', but I'm just doing my part. I think anyone in my position, who's got a couple of followers and a bit of a platform, should be doing this.

"A lot of people don't talk enough about stuff like this. Where I've got a following and a platform, I might as well use it for good.

"I try and spread awareness."

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org