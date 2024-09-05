Liam Harrison meets Seksan in clash of legends on Sky Sports: 'We have got no regard for our personal safety'

This weekend Liam Harrison finally gets the fight he has been waiting for.

He will meet another combat sports legend when he takes on Seksan Or Kwanmuang, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It's a contest Harrison has wanted for a long time.

"It's not out disrespect or anything like that. It's out of love and admiration. He's been one of my favourite fighters for years and years. He is an absolute warlord, he's a warrior. And he's a nice guy, until you put him in that ring or in that cage and he turns into an absolute demon," Harrison told Sky Sports.

"I've fought every single legend from this era, I'd be here all day if I started naming them.

"Of the real legends of this era, he's the only one who's not on [my record]."

But also, when it comes to the fight itself: "It'll just be fun. It'll be horrible but it'll be fun".

"Both a bit war-torn, both been in there, both done it all, who just like having a good dust up. No one's going to back down. We're both going to go at it. We're going to give it our all, we're going to go to war and at the end of it we're going to hug and shake hands and hopefully we'll have put on an absolute spectacle," the Briton said.

"I think we can create something special and I'm hoping that's what we do."

He believes they will complement each other with their approach to fighting.

"He's one of the toughest fighters you will ever, ever come across. His heart is unrivalled, his style, he comes forward, he throws punches, kicks, knees, elbows, he throws it all. He throws spinning attacks, he throws jumping attacks. He just throws everything. He will never leave that ring without putting everything on the line," Harrison said.

"That's how I am as well. When you get two fighters in there who are willing to put it all on the line, who have got no regard for their personal safety. You're going to get a special fight."

But Harrison noted: "He does leave himself open to be countered. Against me, I don't think he's come up against anyone who can kick or punch or hit as hard as I do in ONE Championship yet. I think when I land clean on him, he might be in for a bit of a shock.

"In them four-ounce gloves, anything can happen. I don't know what's going to happen in this fight, all I know it's going to be ridiculous."

For the Briton it's not only the opponent he wants to fight, it's the comeback he's been waiting to make for two years since having to recover from injury (and missing out on a bout earlier this year due to a weigh-in glitch).

"It's been a long time coming. I'm like a pitbull ready to get let off the leash," Harrison said.

He does not believe though that the lay-off will set him back. "I've had around 120 pro fights or something. I'm not going to forget what to do. I'm still used to taking punishment in the gym, getting shots thrown at me," he said.

This showdown with Seksan will be a fight to enjoy. Not even Harrison knows how many more he'll have.

"It might be one of the last ones," Harrison explained. "My body will tell me. I might get out of this one and be absolutely ravaged with injuries and be all falling apart. My body will say to me, you can't do this anymore… But if I can fight how I'm training, we'll see."

He wants to make the most of it: "Every single day I ask myself what am I doing here. Then all of a sudden, I get that little thought about what it feels like when you're in there fighting on fight night and I'm like: That's why I do it.

"I'm here till the wheels fall off."

