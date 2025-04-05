 Skip to content

ONE Championship: Roman Kryklia makes quick work on debutant Lyndon Knowles

UK fighter Lyndon Knowles stopped on ONE Championship debut; Nico Carrillo seals body-shot knockout on step up to featherweight; Watch the ONE Championship live on Sky Sports

Saturday 5 April 2025 07:43, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Roman Kryklia retained his ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai title with this big knockout against Brit Lyndon Knowles

Lyndon Knowles' promotional debut was brought to an abrupt end as Roman Kryklia secured a devastating stoppage victory at ONE Fight Night 30.

Knowles, a three-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion, entered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with every intention of bringing the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai world title back to Britain but defending two-sport king Kryklia had other ideas.

At the midway point of round one, Kryklia rattled the Brit with a jab-cross, cracked him with a knee, and then dropped him with a left hook.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nico Carrillo made his return to ONE Championship action with this huge body-shot knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

After Knowles answered the referee's eight-count, he was sent back to the canvas by two head kicks and a left hook.

He returned to his feet for the second and final time, with Kryklia turning his lights out for good with a jab and right hand combination.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai caught Ferzan Cicek with a well-timed left straight to knock him out at ONE Friday Fights 103

With the first-round knockout victory, Kryklia retained his belt, moved his record to 51-7, and earned a $50,000 (£38,800) performance bonus for his highlight-reel stoppage.

Knowles may have fallen in his first ONE Championship match, but three other members from Team UK left Thailand victorious.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Hakim Bah delivers devastating right hand to knockout Boonlert Sor Boonmeerit in the ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo made a glorious return to ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division, stopping eight-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

George Jarvis claimed a revenge victory over old rival Mouhcine Chafi while Paul Elliott dominated undefeated Japanese youngster Ryugo Takeuchi to earn a TKO victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lucas Ganin KO'd Harlysson Nunes with a vicious flurry of punches to end their match in 30 seconds

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW