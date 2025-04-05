ONE Championship: Roman Kryklia makes quick work on debutant Lyndon Knowles

Lyndon Knowles' promotional debut was brought to an abrupt end as Roman Kryklia secured a devastating stoppage victory at ONE Fight Night 30.

Knowles, a three-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion, entered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with every intention of bringing the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai world title back to Britain but defending two-sport king Kryklia had other ideas.

At the midway point of round one, Kryklia rattled the Brit with a jab-cross, cracked him with a knee, and then dropped him with a left hook.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Carrillo made his return to ONE Championship action with this huge body-shot knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

After Knowles answered the referee's eight-count, he was sent back to the canvas by two head kicks and a left hook.

He returned to his feet for the second and final time, with Kryklia turning his lights out for good with a jab and right hand combination.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai caught Ferzan Cicek with a well-timed left straight to knock him out at ONE Friday Fights 103

With the first-round knockout victory, Kryklia retained his belt, moved his record to 51-7, and earned a $50,000 (£38,800) performance bonus for his highlight-reel stoppage.

Knowles may have fallen in his first ONE Championship match, but three other members from Team UK left Thailand victorious.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hakim Bah delivers devastating right hand to knockout Boonlert Sor Boonmeerit in the ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo made a glorious return to ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division, stopping eight-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

George Jarvis claimed a revenge victory over old rival Mouhcine Chafi while Paul Elliott dominated undefeated Japanese youngster Ryugo Takeuchi to earn a TKO victory.