Paddy Pimblett to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 in Las Vegas on 24 January

Paddy Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 in Las Vegas on January 24.

The Liverpudlian destroyed fan favourite Michael Chandler in April which has earned him a crack at interim 155lbs gold.

Pimblett, (23-3), will throw down Gaethje (26-5) in the showpiece bout of UFC 324 in a Sin City showdown, announced by UFC chief Dana White late on Thursday night.

The news comes after reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria announced he will not be competing in the first quarter of 2026.

"I won't be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I'm going through a difficult moment in my personal life," 'El Matador' wrote on X.

"I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

"I don't want to hold up the division. As soon as the matters are resolved I'll let the UFC know I'm ready to begin my return."

Prior to his win over Chandler, Pimblett rattled off six straight UFC wins, including a decision over Tony Ferguson and a submission of Bobby Green.

The winner of the interim bout is expected to face Topuria in a unification bout later in 2026.

The co-main event sees American bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison make the first defence of her title against Brazil's former double champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC Hall of Famer Nunes makes her return from retirement after leaving the sport in 2023 with the chance to become women's bantamweight champion for the third time.

Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva and Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas have already been pencilled in for the Las Vegas event, with Sean O'Malley rumoured to be in action against Song Yadong on a mammoth card.