Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg picks up first career submission win

Cris Cyborg made a successful first defence of her Bellator MMA featherweight title with a dominant second-round submission win over Arlene Blencowe.

The 35-year-old Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) beat top contender Arlene Blencowe (13-8) after two takedowns and a submission finish via a rear-naked choke inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I was really working hard because I wanted my first submission in MMA. I never did that before," Cyborg said. "This is a dream come true. I'm very happy and excited for the next one.

"This is amazing. I can hear my corner [in the empty arena] and it's like a video game. I trained really hard. I always have to improve my game and get better and better."

Cyborg's next opponent could come from the winner of a proposed bout between Julia Budd and former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

"Now the division has so many girls and I'm very happy here in Bellator," Cyborg added. "[Bellator MMA president] Scott Coker is the man who will tell me who is next and I just have to be ready."

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe Main Card

Cris Cyborg (23-2) defeated Arlene Blencowe (13-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:46 of round two

Leandro Higo (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:32 of round two

Steve Mowry (8-0) defeated Shawn Teed (6-3-1) via TKO at 4:22 of round one

Saad Awad (23-13, 1 NC) and Mandel Nallo (7-1, 1 NC) ended in a no contest (unintentional low blow)

Preliminary Card

0:52 Kemran Lachinov wasn't backing down against Kyle Crutchmer, channelling his inner Kimbo Slice and asking Crutchmer "Is that all you got?!" Kemran Lachinov wasn't backing down against Kyle Crutchmer, channelling his inner Kimbo Slice and asking Crutchmer "Is that all you got?!"

Andrew Kapel (16-7) defeated Joseph Creer (7-2-1) via TKO (doctor's stoppage - cut) at 5:00 of round two

Kemran Lachinov (10-2) defeated Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Edwards (4-0) defeated Hamza Salim (5-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:38 of round two

Da'mon Blackshear (8-3) defeated Mike Kimbel (3-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of round two

Aviv Gozali (5-0) defeated Logan Neal (1-1) via submission (kimura) at 3:22 of round one

Albert Gonzales (2-2) defeated Kastriot Xhema (3-5, 1 NC) via TKO (fighter retirement) at 5:00 of round two