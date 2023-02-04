Conor McGregor to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC against Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler will coach against each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which begins in May, before the two collide in the octagon a mouth-watering season finale later in the year.

The Irish fighter hasn't fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 during his second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier.

His return was announced by UFC boss Dana White on Saturday.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.