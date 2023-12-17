Stuart Hodge
UFC 296: Leon Edwards remains champion as Paddy Pimblett beats UFC legend Tony Ferguson
Leon Edwards retained the belt with a unanimous points victory over Colby Covington at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Paddy Pimblett became the latest UFC fighter to beat fading force Tony Ferguson
Leon Edwards retained the UFC welterweight title on Saturday night, beating American Colby Covington as rising star Paddy Pimblett defeated octagon legend Tony Ferguson.
The atmosphere was charged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas heading into the main event after a bust-up in the pre-match press conference between the two title contenders, after Covington made a controversial remark about Edwards' late father.
The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist (22-3), from Birmingham, showed poise and patience as he picked his spots to outclass Covington (17-4), beating the former interim champion at his own game to take a unanimous points victory.
Earlier on the main card, Pimblett (21-3) consigned former UFC title contender Tony Ferguson (25-10) to his seventh consecutive defeat, as he proves to be a shadow of the fighter who was once touted as having the potential to beat the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Ferguson's UFC future must now be in question as Pimblett was quicker, more accurate and used his grappling skills to earn a unanimous decision in the lightweight bout.
Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC and continues his rise up the lightweight rankings.
