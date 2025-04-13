Paddy Pimblett hammers Michael Chandler to advance towards UFC title shot

Paddy Pimblett took a crucial step in his UFC title quest when he defeated Michael Chandler in Miami.

Liverpool's Pimblett dominated the American, setting a fierce pace and hammering Chandler with heavy strikes.

He ultimately finished Chandler, forcing him out at 3-07 of the third round to maintain his unbeaten record in the UFC.

More effective from the opening, Pimblett put his striking to work while Chandler looked to grapple.

He continued to exert control, landing a knee in the third round that eventually led to Chandler's unravelling.

Image: Pimblett's striking was too much for Chandler. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"I proved my point. Told everyone I was going to do what I've just done and what happened? Everyone said I couldn't stand with him on the feet. Who was shooting in? It was him. He was shooting in to take me down because I was piecing him up on the feet," Pimblett told the UFC afterwards.

"I'm the new guard. He's the old guard. I'm the new kid on the block. I'm coming for these top five fighters now. I'm coming for this belt. Laugh at me all you want. People have been laughing at me my whole life while I've been coming up, thinking I won't amount to nothing and I just keep proving you all wrong every step of the way.

"Everyone underestimates me before every fight. No one gives me my dues. It's quite annoying."

Pimblett believes one more win will put him in the frame for a UFC lightweight title fight.

Image: Pimblett could have ushered Chandler towards retirement. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"I want that world title," he declared. "Some say I'll never be champ, I'll never get the run, I'll never be in the top 10. But what now?"

Chandler will soon turn 39 years old and the loss to Pimblett could usher him towards retirement.

In the main event at UFC 314 Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight championship, defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and the other had it 48-47.

Volkanovski had successfully defended his belt four times before losing to Israel Makhachev in 2023.