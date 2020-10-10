Sky Tempesta Racing's wait for GT World Challenge Sprint Cup goes on

Sky Tempesta Racing's Chris Froggatt skidded off the track at the Circuit de Catalunya before re-entering the field

Sky Tempesta Racing's wait for title success goes on heading into Sunday's GT World Challenge Europe's Sprint Cup finale in Barcelona.

A title win for Sky in the Pro-Am Cup could have been secured well before Sunday's final race thanks to an exceptional level of success so far this season.

But hopes of that outcome were at least temporarily dashed on Saturday with AF Corse Ferrari pair Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini coming out on top in the Pro-Am driving their number 52 488 GT3.

That was made possible after Sky's Pro-Am points leader Chris Froggatt suffered misfortune when his Ferrari skidded into the gravel at turn five early into the race at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Froggatt and Sky teammate Eddie Cheever III finished a lap down but still registered fourth-placed points, crucially re-entering the field.

4:15 The inside story of Sky Tempesta Racing's double victory weekend at Zandvoort in the GT World Challenge Europe The inside story of Sky Tempesta Racing's double victory weekend at Zandvoort in the GT World Challenge Europe

The overall winners in a time of 1:00:58.673 were Giacomo Altoe and Albert Costa in car number 163, while Emil Frey teammates Ricardo Feller and Mikael Grenier secured Silver Cup success in car number 14.

Heading into the race, Feller's rain-affected pole position for race one ensured Emil Frey Lamborghini had secured their third consecutive Sprint Cup pole.

It laid the platform for Emil Frey Racing to steal the show and deliver a one-two finish in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, as the fourth and final round of the shorter-race series commenced with race one in grey and overcast conditions.

Sky, though, can take heart from the fact they had won six of the seven races in the Sprint Cup this year coming into the weekend, with Froggatt and Cheever III impressing in the drivers' standings with four victories to their name.

The overall and class titles will be decided on Sunday, with two more 60-minute races scheduled to take place.

