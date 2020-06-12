NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace 'proud' of Confederate flag ban

0:45 NASCAR's only current African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, says the confederate flag is a 'symbol of hate' and has backed the decision to ban it from all events NASCAR's only current African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, says the confederate flag is a 'symbol of hate' and has backed the decision to ban it from all events

Bubba Wallace has applauded NASCAR's move to ban the Confederate flag and said he was "proud" of their efforts.

Wallace, the only African-American competing in NASCAR's top Cup series, praised their decision to prohibit the flag, which many Americans see as a symbol of oppression and slavery.

"You look at the Confederate flag and how, yes, it may mean heritage to most, but to a group that is in a lot of pain right now, and the African-American community is in a lot of pain, that's a symbol of hate," he said.

Wallace added: "I'm really proud of the efforts of NASCAR for stepping up and wanting to be a part of change, and I know it's tough.

"They're in a tough situation. They've been in a tough situation for a really long time now. But I think this is the most crucial time.

Wallace used a #BlackLivesMatter livery on his car on Wednesday

"The time is of the essence right now in the world that we're in and the nation that we're in to create change and create unity and come together and really try to be more inclusive."

Ray Ciccarelli to quit NASCAR at end of season over decision

Ray Ciccarelli, who competes in NASCAR's Truck Series, was so unhappy about NASCAR's decision that he announced that he would stop racing after the 2020 season.

He wrote on Facebook, which has since been deleted: "Well it's been a fun ride and a dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over.

"I don't believe in kneeling during the anthem nor taking people's right to fly whatever flag they love."

Over four seasons on the truck circuit, the 50-year-old driver had competed in 18 races with one top-10 finish.

Several NASCAR drivers have dropped helmet designer Beam Designs after the company also opposed the decision to ban the Confederate flag from all NASCAR tracks and races.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

Wallace and Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion, were among drivers who said they would no long be doing business with them.

Beam Designs tweeted: "The Confederate Flag, North vs South in the Civil War, a war over separation of the Union, not slavery.

"But hey ignorance wins again, NASCAR you realize the North had slaves too, lol not just the South, you want to remove the American Flag as well, idiots."

Wallace called them out on social media, labelling their decision as "garbage".