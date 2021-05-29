Jason Dupasquier: Swiss rider airlifted to hospital after Moto3 qualifying crash
A three-bike crash stopped qualifying for the Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday; Dupasquier was taken to Florence to undergo medical treatment after being involved in the collision
Last Updated: 30/05/21 11:45am
Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba towards the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.
Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs.
RED FLAG 🚩— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 29, 2021
Session stopped due to incident between #50 Jason Dupasquier and #71 @AyumuSasaki1#Moto3 | #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/SI5snmP3P7
There was no official confirmation on Dupasquier's condition. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.
Fabio Quartararo qualified in pole position and dedicated his triumph to Dupasquier: "I want to dedicate this one to Jason who had a really bad crash I hope he is okay," he said.
"I am praying for him and I hope he will be good and I'm praying for his family."
Organisers said that the two other riders Sasaki and Alcoba were both "fine" following the collision.