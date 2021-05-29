Jason Dupasquier: Swiss rider airlifted to hospital after Moto3 qualifying crash

Jason Dupasquier was involved in a crash in Moto3 qualifying on Saturday

Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba towards the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs.

There was no official confirmation on Dupasquier's condition. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

Fabio Quartararo qualified in pole position and dedicated his triumph to Dupasquier: "I want to dedicate this one to Jason who had a really bad crash I hope he is okay," he said.

"I am praying for him and I hope he will be good and I'm praying for his family."

Organisers said that the two other riders Sasaki and Alcoba were both "fine" following the collision.