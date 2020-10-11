Laura Salvo dies after Portugal rally crash

Laura Salvo was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica (Image: Instagram/LauraSalvoo)

Rally co-driver Laura Salvo has died at the age of 21 after her car crashed during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal.

Salvo was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica when the pair were involved in the fatal accident at the race's first stage.

Despite medics rushing to the scene to try to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be taken to hospital.

The co-driver competed alongside Socias last season in the Suzuki Swift Cup and began this year with an impressive win at the Rally del Bierzo.

The event was called off as a result with tributes pouring in on social media following the news.

"Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo," Peugeot Sport said.

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz also wrote, "Very shocked by the news... All my support and affection to her family and friends."