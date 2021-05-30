Jason Dupasquier: 19-year-old Moto3 rider dies after crash in Italian GP qualifying

Swiss teenager Jason Dupasquier was in his second season riding in Moto3

19-year-old Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a serious crash in the Italian GP qualifying session on Saturday.

The Swiss rider was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba towards the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to the Careggi hospital in Florence with serious injuries to his head and chest. It was confirmed on Sunday he had died from those injuries.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

"Following a serious incident in the Moto3™ Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3™ rider Jason Dupasquier," a MotoGP statement read on Sunday.

"Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

"Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.

"The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones."

MotoGP have confirmed that the Moto 2 and MotoGP races at Mugello on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.