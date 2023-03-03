Sky Tempesta Racing to take part in three Motorsport championships for 2023

Sky Tempesta Racing will take part in three Motorsport championships for 2023: the GT World Challenge Europe, the British GT Championship and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

"We're excited to announce our participation in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup in the new McLaren, and to continue our partnership with Mercedes in IGTC," said Christopher Froggatt, founder of Sky Tempesta Racing.

"Taking on a championship in a new car is always challenging. However, the new McLaren feels great to drive on the track, and we're thrilled to have the expertise of Garage 59 supporting us for both championships in the new car.

"Our team has been working hard to prepare for the upcoming season, and we're looking forward to showing our determination for success this year."

Drivers Chris Froggatt and Kevin Tse will participate in the full Intelligent Money British GT Championship for the first time in the Silver Category.

"I am excited I can finally do a full season in the Intelligent Money British GT championship, and I am delighted to be driving with Sky Tempesta." said Tse.

"I have known Chris for many years. We worked well last year with some success, so we will definitely be looking for multiple podiums this year. Overall, I am thrilled to be able to join the team for the whole season and looking forward to getting on track."

Sky Tempesta's driver line-up of Froggatt, Jonathan Hui and Edward Cheever, who won the 2020 and 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Cup Pro-Am Championship, said they are looking forward to participating in the Endurance Cup in the Bronze Cup.

"I am very happy to start my fifth season as a Sky Tempesta driver and share the car with two fast and great friends, Chris and Jon," said Cheever.

"We have a history in the Endurance Cup, and although this will be a challenging season for sure, we will do our best to make it a successful one."

"Our team is excited to participate in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Endurance Championship again," said Froggatt.

"This series is a true test of endurance, teamwork and strategy, and we're confident that the new McLaren, our team at Garage 59, and our drivers will be able to compete at the highest level."

In addition to participating in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Championship, Sky Tempesta Racing will also compete in the IGTC Championship, driving the Mercedes AMG GT3 car, following Hui's success with an impressive class win in the first race of the cup in the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour.

"I am delighted to contest my fifth consecutive season of top-level GT racing with Sky Tempesta. Together we have achieved much success over the past few years, yet, we are hungry as ever for more." said Hui.

"On a personal level, 2023 will be a step into the unknown as I have my eyes on two championships; the IGTC Independent Cup, which got off to a great start with a class win at the Bathurst 12 Hour in the Mercedes AMG GT3 ,and I hope to continue this momentum in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Cup with the brand new Mclaren 720S GT3 EVO.

"The expectations are high this year, and I will do everything I can to deliver."