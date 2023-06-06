Sky Tempesta Racing rally from last on starting grid to take third place in Bronze Cup event in Marseille

Sky Tempesta Racing secured a third-placed finish in the Bronze Cup at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe

Sky Tempesta Racing secured an impressive third-place finish in the Bronze Cup at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS race near Marseille.

The team started in last place on the grid due to a technical issue in qualifying but rose from 57th to 18th overall at Circuit Paul Ricard as they solidified their position as contenders in the highly competitive Bronze Cup.

Sky Tempesta Racing are second in the overall standings, with driver Eddie Cheever saying: "I am really proud of the whole team.

"We knew that it would be a difficult and challenging race starting from dead last but we managed, with good pace, perfect pitstops and especially no penalties, to achieve a very important P3 that gives us a good boost for the next big race at the CrowdStike 24 Hours of Spa".

Cheever's fellow Tempesta Racing driver, Jonathan Hui, added: "After being unable to complete qualifying due to damage sustained on the car, we knew we had to adopt an aggressive strategy to try and fight our way back into a points-scoring position to keep our championship hopes alive.

The Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille held the latest event

"We drove flat out the entire six hours which was tough given that there was only one short safety car period at the beginning of the race. The performance of the team and my team-mates were flawless this weekend, and to reach P3 in class is beyond my expectation."

In April, Sky Tempesta Racing came second at the prestigious Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe event at Monza, while the team have also been on a podium streak in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship.

Led by drivers Chris Froggatt and Kevin Tse, the team claimed first place in the Silver-Am Cup Category at Donington Park after podiums at the Silverstone 500 and in the first two rounds of the championship at Oulton Park.

Tse said: "The change to McLaren has given us a very strong car, which both Chris and myself have adapted to well. Everything came together in Donington Park. it has been a very encouraging start to the season for the team, and with a few more rounds to go we are looking forward to hopefully winning more."

Sky Tempesta Racing will participate in the prestigious CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa race on Saturday, July 1 at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, an endurance event the team have recorded podium finishes in before.

Froggatt said: "The CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is an iconic race that demands endurance, strategy, and precision.

"We are thrilled to be participating and will be pulling together the skills and determination our team has already shown this season. With our recent successes, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional performance and achieve our goals."