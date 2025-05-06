Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash; The race was immediately stopped; Tom Tunstall, 47, suffered significant injuries and five other were treated at the track

British Supersport Championship: Police investigation launched after two racers killed during collision at Oulton Park

Two riders have died and another has suffered significant injuries following a "catastrophic accident" during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries. Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries, while three more escaped unharmed.

Cheshire Police said: "Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.

"Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

Image: Shane Richardson (left) and Owen Jenner passed away following a 'catastrophic' incident at Oulton Park

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police."

Rider number 86, Mr Jenner, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a "catastrophic head injury", the organisers said.

Mr Richardson, number 28, was taken to the medical centre with "severe chest injuries" and later died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.

A statement from organisers MotorSport Vision Racing read: "At the start of this afternoon's Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling.

"The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary."

Whites Powersports, a sponsor of Mr Richardson, said in an Instagram post their team had been "extremely saddened" by the news of his death.

"Shane will be remembered by many as a great racer, person, and father," they said. "Our thoughts go out to Shane's young family and friends during this tough time."

Australian rider Ben Currie said the loss was "hard to put into words", adding on Instagram: "Gutted for everyone involved. Two of our finest men lost to the sport we love."

New Zealand Hutt City councillor Brady Dyer said on Facebook his thoughts were with Mr Richardson's friends and family.

"Shane was proud to be from Wainuiomata and was admired both locally and abroad for his skill and passion," he said. "This is a heartbreaking loss, and I know many in our community will be feeling it deeply."